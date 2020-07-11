Richard Daniel Leath, 51, St. Clair, departed this life Friday, July 3, 2020, at his home.



Richard was born in Redding, Calif., June 25, 1969, son of Richard Winfred Leath and wife Mae Elizabeth, nee Mueller. As a young man, he was blessed to have two children. On Feb. 14, 2010, he was united in marriage to Rebecca Ann Fry, known to most as Becky, and their families were joined as one.



Richard was a Christian, having been raised in the Baptist faith. During his working years, he was employed at various factories. He was an outdoorsman at heart. Going fishing, especially with his family, was a favorite pastime. Family camping trips were always full of fun and laughter. In more recent years, spending time with his grandchildren gave him great joy, and many wonderful memories were created.



Richard is survived by his wife, Becky Leath, St. Clair; two children, Dylan Leath, Lonedell, and Samantha Dean and husband Jesse, Lavon, Texas; three stepchildren, Larry Fry and wife Gina, Shawn Krestman, all of Warrenton, and David Rufkahr and wife Karin, Troy; his mother, Mae Leath, St. Clair; three brothers, Kenneth Mueller, St. Clair, Miles Leath and wife Pam, Richwoods, and Bobby Joe Leath and wife Maureen, St. Clair; three sisters, Loretta Archer and husband Keith, Dixon, Betty Brown and husband Rick, and Christine Fenner and husband John, all of St. Clair; five step-grandchildren; brothers- and sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.



Richard was preceded in death by his father, Richard W. Leath.



Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at Anaconda Cemetery, St. Clair.



Memorials may be made to the family.



The Leath family entrusts the care of their loved one to Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store