Richard E. Dillon, beloved son of the late Clara Erhardt, was born April 24, 1923, in Kansas City, and passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Washington, at the age of 96 years, 8 months and 10 days.
In August 1949, he was united in marriage to Faith Clonts of Steelville, and to this union, two daughters were born.
In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his two daughters, Connie Lynn Dillon Lamb and Nancy Lee Dillon Harvey; son-in-law, Jim Harvey; his wife, Faith Dillon; and his brothers-in-law, Jim Gladden and Wayne "Jumby" Gladden.
Among those who remain to mourn his parting this life are his son-in-law, Wayne Lamb, Kansas City; two sisters-in-law, Ina Gladden, Cherryville, and Eva Gladden, Washington; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.
He accepted Jesus as a young man and was a faithful member of the Presbyterian Church. At the age of 19, Richard served his country in the U.S. Army Air Corp. After his discharge from his military service, he enrolled in ag school at the University of Missouri. Upon graduation, he received a position in Steelville teaching agriculture to World War II veterans through a program offered by the University of Missouri, and this is where he met his wife, Faith. Richard spent the majority of his career working for the State of Missouri Highway Department as an appraiser and negotiator in Jackson County, building new highways and working there until retirement.
Richard enjoyed the outdoor life of fly fishing, hunting and gardening. At the age of 89, inspired by his nieces and nephews, he enjoyed bike riding on the Katy Trail. When he turned 90, he celebrated his birthday on an eight-mile bike ride with his nieces, nephews and friends. He was known as the oldest bicyclist in Franklin County.
The family received friends from 10 a.m. to time of service at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Britton-Bennett Funeral Home, Steelville, with the Rev. Jerry Beers officiating.
Committal prayer and interment was in Steelville Cemetery.
Honored to be casket bearers were Danny Gladden, John Gladden, Joe Gladden, Steve Shofner, Hank Epstein and Terry England.
The family was served by Britton-Bennett Funeral Home, Steelville.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 8, 2020