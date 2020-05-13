|
|
Twellman
- 1957 - 2020 -
Richard "Rick" Eugene Twellman, 62, Foristell, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at SSM St. Joseph Hospital, Lake Saint Louis.
Rick was born May 20, 1957, in East St. Louis, Ill., to Alfred and Mary Peasel Twellman. After graduating from high school, he graduated from Southwest Missouri State. He married Vicki Rock Sept. 10, 1983, in Montgomery City. They were married over 36 wonderful years. Rick was a manager for State Farm Insurance, working in Bloomington, Birmingham, O'Fallon and Foristell, until he retired. Rick was a member of Cornerstone United Methodist Church in O'Fallon. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, woodworking and fixing anything that needed to be fixed. Rick loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids and his many friends. He will be dearly missed.
Rick is survived by his wife, Vicki Rock Twellman, Foristell; two children, Josh Twellman and wife Kim, O'Fallon, and Amber Roth and husband Joe, Wentzville; four grandchildren, Austin and Landon Twellman, Owen and Kylie Roth; one sister, Linda Jasper and husband Eric, Wildwood; his mother-in-law, Virginia Stumbaugh Rock, Bellflower; brothers-in-law, Bill Rock and wife Jennifer, Bellflower, and Charlie Rock and wife Denise, Hallsville; sister-in-law, Jolene Wofford and husband Mark, Foristell; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins and friends.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Mary Peasel Twellman; father-in-law, Victor Rock; nephew, Cory Rock; and sister-in-law, Lisa Rock.
Visitation was held Monday, May 11, at Schlanker Funeral Home, Montgomery City, from 10 a.m. to noon. Private funeral services followed for family only, with interment in Montgomery City Cemetery. Casketbearers were Josh Twellman, Joe Roth, Bill Rock, Charlie Rock, Mark Wofford, Marvin Peasel and Dustin Jasper.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the , in care of Schlanker Funeral Home, 207 Danville Road, Montgomery City, MO 63361.
Condolences may be made at www.schlankerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements were in care of Schlanker Funeral Home, Montgomery City.
Published in The Missourian on May 13, 2020