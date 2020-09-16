Richard H. Alfermann, 78, Washington, died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Washington.



Richard, son of the late Rudolph and Clara Alfermann, was born in December 1941 in Washington. He received his education from St. Francis Borgia Grade School and St. Francis Borgia High School. Following graduation, he proudly served in the U.S. Air Force for four years. In September 1967, he was united in marriage to Barbara Bourbon at St. Joseph Church-Neier.



Richard was employed by the Bank of Washington for 34 years until his retirement in 1996. He was a member of St. Francis Borgia Parish and the Elks Lodge in Washington. He loved spending time with family, his dogs and attending his grandchildren's sporting and school events. Watching Cardinals games, being outdoors and going to the riverfront were frequent sources of entertainment for Richard.



Richard is survived by his wife, Barbara Alfermann, Washington; two daughters, Kelly Weber and husband Dean, and Kristie Kandlbinder and husband Curt, all of Washington; five grandchildren, Leah and Alexa Weber, Grant and Reagan Kandlbinder, all of Washington, and Lindsay Koch and husband Josh, Blue Springs; one great-grandchild, Jackson Koch; two brothers, Francis "Sonny" Alfermann, and Dennis Alfermann and wife Barbara, all of Washington; two sisters, Jenny Garbs and husband Gus, Washington, and Kathy Eikermann and husband Don, McKinney, Texas; in-laws, Eugene Bourbon, Bourbon, Irene Masters and husband Raymond, Kempner, Texas, and Margaret Millard, Robertsville; other relatives and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents; mother- and father-in-law, William and Mary Bourbon; two sisters, Rose Miller and husband Roy, and Annie Schriewer and husband Wayne; in-laws, Mary Alice Alfermann, James Bourbon, Bob Millard and Marlene Bourbon; three nephews, Roger Garbs, Brian Schriewer and Rick Alfermann; and one niece, Ann Bourbon.



A funeral mass will be held Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m. at St. Gertrude Catholic Church, Krakow, with interment in St. Francis Borgia Cemetery, Washington. Visitation was scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 15, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.



Memorial donations can be made to St. Francis Borgia Regional High School or the COPD Foundation.



The Alfermann family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.





