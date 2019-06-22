Richard Jerome Becker, 87, Gerald, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019, at his residence.



Richard was born Feb. 17, 1932, in St. Helena, Neb., the son of Bruno and Bernice (Schaller) Becker. He was united in marriage to Velta Holden Feb. 11, 1961, in California state. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was a member of St. Gerald Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He worked as an electrical engineer in aircraft manufacturing. Richard enjoyed farming and spending time with his family.



His survivors include his seven children, Richard Becker and wife Kim, Bonnets Mill, Dawn Aiken and husband Kevin, Gerald, Greg Becker and wife Janet, Forristell, Eric Becker and wife Jennifer, St. Charles, Michael Becker and wife Bonnie, Amy Raaf and husband Rick, all of St. Louis, and Matthew Becker and wife Belinda, Washington; one brother, Robert Becker and wife Ann, New Orleans, La.; three sisters, Judy Olson and husband Tom, Yankton, S.D., Marge Heimes, Wynot, Neb., and Marsha Marsh and husband Leroy, Parker, S.D.; 16 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Velta; his daughter, Lorna Becker; his son, Timothy Becker; his parents, Bruno and Bernice Becker; one sister, Joyce Zuckerman; and two brothers-in-law, Charles Zuckerman and Dwain Heimes.



Visitation was scheduled for Friday, June 21, at St. Gerald Catholic Church, Gerald, from 4 to 7 p.m.



A Mass of Creation will be celebrated Saturday, June 22, at Holy Family Catholic Church at Port Hudson at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Jim Foster as the celebrant.



Burial will be at Holy Family Catholic Cemetery at Port Hudson.



The Becker family is being served by Gottenstroeter Funeral Home, Gerald. Published in The Missourian on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary