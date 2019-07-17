Richard K. Howell, 18, Augusta, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019.



Rick was born Dec. 8, 2000, in St. Louis, to Brian and Dawn, nee Brueggemann, Howell, and grew up in Augusta. From the time he was a boy, he loved the outdoors and exploring the woods and creeks near their home. As he got older, his respect and love of nature expanded to include hunting and fishing. He loved the time with the quietude of wind, building a close relationship with his two Labradors, Buck and Boone, on the water, and the camaraderie with his family and friends. Rick always wore a smile and could also be a jokester, loving to make others laugh as much as he loved to laugh. Recently, he began to work full-time at his family's company, Howell and Sons Excavation. His love, laughter, joy of life and friendship will be missed by so many wonderful friends and family members.



Rick is survived by his parents, Brian and Dawn Howell, Augusta; two sisters, Abbigail and Sophia, both of Augusta; his grandparents, William and Arlene Brueggemann, Washington, and Karen Howell, Augusta; great-grandmother, Dorothy Howell, Defiance; aunts and uncles, Dean and Stacey Brueggemann, New Haven, Brad Brueggemann, Washington, Christie Warnecke, Augusta, Vicki Carr, Defiance, and Joe and Jessie Howell, Augusta; other relatives and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Richard Howell, and an uncle, Kurt Brueggemann.



Visitation will be held at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, 1206 Jefferson St., Washington, Tuesday, July 16, from 3 to 8 p.m.



A funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 17, at 10 a.m. at Ebenezer United Church of Christ, Augusta. A luncheon will follow.



Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington. Published in The Missourian on July 17, 2019