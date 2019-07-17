The Missourian Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
636-239-6707
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Howell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard K. Howell


2000 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard K. Howell Obituary
Richard K. Howell, 18, Augusta, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019.

Rick was born Dec. 8, 2000, in St. Louis, to Brian and Dawn, nee Brueggemann, Howell, and grew up in Augusta. From the time he was a boy, he loved the outdoors and exploring the woods and creeks near their home. As he got older, his respect and love of nature expanded to include hunting and fishing. He loved the time with the quietude of wind, building a close relationship with his two Labradors, Buck and Boone, on the water, and the camaraderie with his family and friends. Rick always wore a smile and could also be a jokester, loving to make others laugh as much as he loved to laugh. Recently, he began to work full-time at his family's company, Howell and Sons Excavation. His love, laughter, joy of life and friendship will be missed by so many wonderful friends and family members.

Rick is survived by his parents, Brian and Dawn Howell, Augusta; two sisters, Abbigail and Sophia, both of Augusta; his grandparents, William and Arlene Brueggemann, Washington, and Karen Howell, Augusta; great-grandmother, Dorothy Howell, Defiance; aunts and uncles, Dean and Stacey Brueggemann, New Haven, Brad Brueggemann, Washington, Christie Warnecke, Augusta, Vicki Carr, Defiance, and Joe and Jessie Howell, Augusta; other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Richard Howell, and an uncle, Kurt Brueggemann.

Visitation will be held at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, 1206 Jefferson St., Washington, Tuesday, July 16, from 3 to 8 p.m.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 17, at 10 a.m. at Ebenezer United Church of Christ, Augusta. A luncheon will follow.

Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
Download Now