Richard Lee Byler, 83, Warrenton, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019.



Richard was born Dec. 18, 1935, in Halstead, Kan., to Henry Byler and wife Marie, nee Clapp. He married Wilma Bernice Nolte July 28, 1957, in Santa Rosa, Calif. They were blessed with two wonderful boys, Ron and Robert. Richard worked most of his life for the U.S. Post Office but he really enjoyed driving the OATS bus. Richard drove the bus for 17 years, meeting people and helping them get around. He also loved going to watch local kids play ballgames and cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals and Blues.



Richard is survived by his loving wife, Wilma; two sons, Ron Byler and Robert Byler (Vickie); eight grandchildren, Chevy Byler, Brandi Mezime (Ronald), Daniel Byler (Cass), Tiffany Pecor (Hayden), Summer Jump (Andie), Robbie Byler (Amber), Michael Byler (Kendra) and Sandi Tillman; 10 great-grandchildren; and many other friends and family.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Marie; two brothers, Tilden James Byler and wife Betty, Henry Byler; daughter-in-law, Robin Byler; and granddaughter, Kristen Byler.



Visitation was held Sunday, June 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Martin Funeral Home, Warrenton.



Funeral services were held Monday, July 1, at College United Methodist Church, Warrenton, at 11 a.m.



Memorial donations are preferred to the College United Methodist Church Choir, in care of Martin Funeral Home, 510 E. Main St., Warrenton, MO 63383.



Published in The Missourian on July 4, 2019