Richard L. Jones
1949 - 2020
U.S. Army veteran Richard Lee Jones was born Aug. 12, 1949, in Pike County. He passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, peacefully with his family by his side.

He was the son of Roy Edward Jones and Dorothy Mae, St Clair.

Richard is survived by his two daughters, Stephanie and Robin; his three grandchildren, Lindsey, Theresa and Evelyn; and his longtime friend, Dorothy.

Richard was an Army veteran, father and grandfather. Simply put, he was a hardworking man who loved and cared for his family. He was very proud of his daughters' accomplishments^and found a special joy watching his granddaughters grow up.

Richard's family extends their heartfelt gratitude to Mercy Hospital St. Louis, David C. Pratt Cancer Center, the American Cancer Society and Season's Hospice for all they did for him throughout his journey battling lung cancer.

Funeral services are currently postponed and will be announced at a later date.


Published in The Missourian on Jun. 3, 2020.
