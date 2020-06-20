Richard Lee Shelby, known to most as Rick, 71, Luebbering, departed this life Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Luebbering.
Rick was born Sept. 15, 1948, in St. Louis, the son of Richard Leo Shelby and wife Marian, nee Koons. On June 5, 1971, he was united in marriage to Gloria Marie Gallo, and two children came to bless this union.
Rick was a Christian and longtime member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Luebbering. He was proud to have served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. During his working career, he worked for Chrysler in Fenton, and was a proud member of United Auto Workers Local 110 and 136.
In his spare time, he enjoyed four-wheeling and watching "Jeopardy." He also enjoyed spending time with his brother fishing and feeding the fish in the pond. But most of all, Rick loved spending time with family and friends on the farm. He was a kind and gentle man who loved caring for his family. The love they shared and the many precious memories they created will forever live in their hearts.
Rick is survived by his wife, Gloria Shelby, Luebbering; two daughters, Tracy Ital and husband Jeff, St. Clair, and Kelly Houseman and husband Randy, Mount Olive, Ill.; two grandchildren, Noel Lynch and husband Greg, and RJ Ital, all of St. Clair; one brother, Mark Shelby and wife Sandy, Dittmer; one sister, Holly Hesemann and husband John, St. Albans; brothers- and sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Marian Shelby, and one sister, Donna St. Vrain.
Visitation will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. Friday, June 26, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Luebbering. A funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. at the church, with the Rev. Bob Knight officiating.
Interment will be in Fairview United Methodist Cemetery, Grubville.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
The family entrusts the care of their loved one to Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Jun. 20, 2020.