Richard "Rich" Lee Sullentrup, 70, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at the Missouri Veterans Home in St. James.



Rich was born July 1, 1950, in Washington, the second of 12 children. He was the son of the late Kenneth W. Sullentrup and wife Evelyn, nee Kriete. Rich had a love for drawing and making cartoon sketches of people and characters. He also enjoyed dressing up for Halloween and being Santa at Christmastime for his nieces, nephews and children in the community.



He is survived by his daughters, Jessica Sullentrup, Washington, and Rachel Giacopelli (Nick), Troy; stepdaughter, Deborah Miller (Mark), DeLand, Fla.; nine grandchildren, Devon, Justine, Justin, Brady, Erica, Brooke, Jessica, Sammy and Jacob; siblings, Terry (Jeanne), Gary (Ellen), Nancy Mittendorf, Mark (Sheri), Steve, Sharon Boedges (Ben), Dennis, Christopher (Sheila), Kenny Jr. (Joyce), and Lisa Holdmeier (Dale); and many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Anthony and Sophia Sullentrup, and Henry and Alice Kriete; his sister, Sister Carol Sullentrup, SSND; and three nieces, Sandy Sullentrup, Jamie and Julie Holdmeier.



A celebration of life will be held Sunday, Oct. 18, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2661, Washington.



Burial and military honors for U.S. Navy veteran Richard L. Sullentrup will be private at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.



Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.





