1/2
Richard L. Sullentrup
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
July 1, 1950 - Oct. 10, 2020 -

Richard "Rich" Lee Sullentrup, 70, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at the Missouri Veterans Home in St. James.

Rich was born July 1, 1950, in Washington, the second of 12 children. He was the son of the late Kenneth W. Sullentrup and wife Evelyn, nee Kriete. Rich had a love for drawing and making cartoon sketches of people and characters. He also enjoyed dressing up for Halloween and being Santa at Christmastime for his nieces, nephews and children in the community.

He is survived by his daughters, Jessica Sullentrup, Washington, and Rachel Giacopelli (Nick), Troy; stepdaughter, Deborah Miller (Mark), DeLand, Fla.; nine grandchildren, Devon, Justine, Justin, Brady, Erica, Brooke, Jessica, Sammy and Jacob; siblings, Terry (Jeanne), Gary (Ellen), Nancy Mittendorf, Mark (Sheri), Steve, Sharon Boedges (Ben), Dennis, Christopher (Sheila), Kenny Jr. (Joyce), and Lisa Holdmeier (Dale); and many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Anthony and Sophia Sullentrup, and Henry and Alice Kriete; his sister, Sister Carol Sullentrup, SSND; and three nieces, Sandy Sullentrup, Jamie and Julie Holdmeier.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, Oct. 18, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2661, Washington.

Burial and military honors for U.S. Navy veteran Richard L. Sullentrup will be private at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2661
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-6707
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved