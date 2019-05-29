Richard Don Reeves, 81, Union, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.



On Jan. 5, 1938, Don was born to the union of James Reeves and Lillian (Campbell) in Wickliffe, Ky.



On Aug. 9, 1958 in Lutesville, Don was united in marriage to the late Sandra (Graham).



Don retired as an iron worker under Local 396 and Alberici Constructors.



He loved hunting, fishing and the Friday night poker games. He also enjoyed fixing trailers and selling them. Most of all Don loved his family.



Don is survived by his two daughters, Tammy Chancellor, Union and Tracey Strickler and husband Glen, St. Clair; four grandchildren, Sally Shaver and husband Keaton, Texas state, Sarah Chancellor, Zane Strickler and Ben Strickler; three great-grandchildren, Owen Shaver, Ledger Shaver and Alyssa Shaver; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.



Don was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Reeves; his parents, James and Lillian Reeves and one brother, Howard "Rusty"^Reeves.



Visitation was to be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, at the funeral home. Interment will be at Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.



Donations may be made in honor of Sandra Reeves to Cure PSP, (progressive supranuclear palsy), 1216 Broadway 2nd Floor, New York, N.Y. 10001.



Published in The Missourian on May 29, 2019