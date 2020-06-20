Richard W. Grus, 78, Union, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020.



Richard was the beloved father of Tim Grus, Ann Marie Grus, Patrick (Sarah) Grus, Terrence (Julia) Grus, and Nathanial Grus; grandfather of Taylor and Trent Grus, Bryanna Gilbert, Lakin and Rayne Grus, Emma and Will Grus; and dear brother of Betty Unnerstall, Rita (Don) Vaughn, Gerry (Rosalie) Grus, and Patty (Sherman) Pollard.



Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Joe (Alice Brune) Grus, and siblings, Rose Auth, Cleo Pedrotti and Leon Grus.



Richard was a hairdresser for 30 years, and owner and operator of Richard's Total Hair Care in Kirkwood. He enjoyed spending time with his family, watching sports and reminiscing about his family farm.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.





