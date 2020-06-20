Richard W. Grus
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard W. Grus, 78, Union, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020.

Richard was the beloved father of Tim Grus, Ann Marie Grus, Patrick (Sarah) Grus, Terrence (Julia) Grus, and Nathanial Grus; grandfather of Taylor and Trent Grus, Bryanna Gilbert, Lakin and Rayne Grus, Emma and Will Grus; and dear brother of Betty Unnerstall, Rita (Don) Vaughn, Gerry (Rosalie) Grus, and Patty (Sherman) Pollard.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Joe (Alice Brune) Grus, and siblings, Rose Auth, Cleo Pedrotti and Leon Grus.

Richard was a hairdresser for 30 years, and owner and operator of Richard's Total Hair Care in Kirkwood. He enjoyed spending time with his family, watching sports and reminiscing about his family farm.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved