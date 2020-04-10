|
|
|
A private funeral service for Rick Joseph Atkins, 62, Washington, will be Monday, April 13, at noon at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington
A livestream video link will be provided on the funeral home website near the time of the service.
Interment will follow at Ascension Cemetery, Washington.
Visitation will be Monday, from 9 a.m. to noon at the funeral home.
Mr. Atkins died Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
He is survived by one daughter, Melissa Wilson, Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Condolences and memories can be left on the Tribute Wall by visiting oltmannfuneralhome.com.
Due to recent regulations regarding public events, fewer than 10 people will be permitted inside the funeral home at a time and social distancing practices will be required.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 10, 2020