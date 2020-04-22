|
|
Rick Joseph Atkins, 62, Washington, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
Rick was born June 29, 1957, in Washington, to Joseph Atkins and wife Lorene, nee Edler. Rick grew up and received his education in Washington. He was united in marriage to Kim Holt, and one daughter was born of the union.
Rick loved muscle cars and would often spend his time working on cars. He also enjoyed woodworking and made many different crafts from wood.
He is survived by one daughter, Melissa Wilson, Washington; one sister, JoAnn West, Linn; one brother, Robert Atkins, St. Clair; his aunt, Rose Edler, Washington; other relatives and friends.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; three uncles, Hank Hoerstkamp, Earl Holtgreiwe and Herbert Edler; one aunt, Helen Holtgreiwe; and his cousin, Glen Edler.
Funeral services were held Monday, April 13, at noon at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington, with the Rev. Tony Ritter officiating.
Entombment followed at Ascension Cemetery, Washington.
Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Rick to .
The Atkins family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 22, 2020