A celebration of life for Ricky Carl Sparks, 66, St. Clair, will be held Aug. 29, at 2 p.m. at the VFW Hall in St. Clair.

Mr. Sparks died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.

He is survived by one son, Michael Fowler and wife Jamie, Centralia, Ill.; two daughters, Ashley Sparks, and Tiffany Johnston and husband Randy, all of St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.



