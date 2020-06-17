Ricky Crews, 65, formerly of Kirkwood, joined the heavens Monday, June 1, 2020, in North Dakota.



Ricky was born June 10, 1955, to James and Cathrine Crews of Kirkwood.



Ricky is survived by his daughter, Morgan Lator and husband Patrick; his four grandchildren, Oliva, Emma, Haley and Michael; one sister, Debbie Gudermuth and husband Wayne; three nieces, Angie Orphan and husband Doug, Michelle Haynes and husband Patrick, and Chrissy Graeler and husband Dwayne; and his nephew, Justin Schengbier and wife Amy. Ricky had many great-nieces and -nephews



He was preceded in death by his mother, Cathrine Crews; his father, James Crews; and his two brothers, Jimmy Crews and Billy Crews.



Ricky loved to travel the world. He was a free spirited person.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.





