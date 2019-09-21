The Missourian Obituaries
|
Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
7280 Highway 47
Union, MO 63084
(636) 583-3722
Ricky L. Frederick


1955 - 2019
Ricky L. Frederick Obituary
Ricky Leroy Frederick, 64, Pacific, passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Sullivan.

Ricky, son of Richard Frederick and wife Lillian (McKinnon), was born May 16, 1955, in St. Louis. On Aug. 2, 1974, he was united in marriage to Deborah Hulsey, in Pacific. He was a member of Pacific Church of Christ, and worked in the maintenance department at Pacific High School for many years.

He is survived by his daughter, Candy Frederick; six siblings, Johnny Frederick and wife Tammy, Villa Ridge, Frank Frederick and wife Tina, Union, Cathy Manley, New Haven, Stella Voyles and husband David, St. Louis, Dorothy Richardson, Sullivan, and Folina Mansfield and husband Dwayne, Villa Ridge; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.

Ricky was preceded in death by his wife, Deborah Frederick; his parents, Richard and Lillian Frederick; and one brother, Walter Frederick.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Visit www.midlawn.com for an online register book.

Arrangements were under the care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 21, 2019
