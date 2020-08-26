Rita A. Wunderlich, nee Dobsch, 88, Washington, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.



Rita, daughter of the late August Dobsch and wife Bernadine, nee Eckelkamp, was born Jan. 30, 1932, in Washington. She received her education from Washington High School. On Nov. 17, 1951, Rita married her husband, Clarence Wunderlich. Rita was a beautician until she and her husband, Clarence, acquired an ownership interest in Roettering Appliance, located in Washington, where she worked until they sold the business and retired in 1992.



Rita is survived by her children, Rick Wunderlich and wife Heidi, Joan Leesmann and husband Robert, and Kay Politte and husband Tim, all of Washington; siblings, Melba Mueller and husband Earl, Hermann, Joyce Hoelscher and husband Kenneth, and Gregory Dobsch and wife Margaret, all of Washington; grandchildren, Benjamin Wunderlich, Emily Weiser and husband Brian, John Wunderlich and wife Casey, Justin Leesmann and wife Brittany, Joe Leesmann and wife Amanda, Josh Leesmann and wife Beth, Julia Leesmann, Rachel Browdy and husband Jacob, Michael Politte, and Kathryn Jackson and husband Tyler; 20 great-grandchildren; and her in-laws, Helen Engemann, Florentine Wunderlich, Roman Wunderlich and wife Mary Lou, Marian Wunderlich, Catherine Winkeler, Dolores Dobsch, and Donna Noelker and husband Robert.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Wunderlich; daughter, Connie Wunderlich; her parents; and sisters, Jacqueline Mohrlock and Joan Compton.



A memorial Mass will be held Friday, Sept. 4, at 1 p.m. at St. Francis Borgia Church, Washington, with burial at the church cemetery.



A celebration of life will follow at the Elks Lodge in Washington.



Memorials may be made to St. Francis Borgia Grade School or St. Gertrude^Grade School.



The Wunderlich family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.





