Rita Bernice Martin, nee Pudlouski, 93, Sullivan, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Meramec Nursing Center, surrounded by her family.
Rita was born June 9, 1926, in St. Louis, the daughter of Aloisius Pudlouski and wife Josephine, nee Tarkowski. She grew up and attended school in St. Louis. Rita was united in marriage to James "Jinx" Martin July 19, 1958, in Alton, Ill., and to this union there were four boys born, Thomas, John, Kevin and Robert. In 1964, Jinx and Rita moved their young family to Sullivan, where Jinx began work at Pea Ridge Mine. Although Rita worked in a shoe factory while she was younger, she spent most of her life as a homemaker. She enjoyed being a wife and mother and raising her boys. Rita also sold Avon cosmetics for a time. Through the years, she loved attending yard sales, reading and even dancing. In retirement, Rita and Jinx enjoyed traveling together. She will be missed by her many family members and friends.
Rita is survived by four sons, Tom Martin, Union, John Martin and wife Laverne, Sullivan, Kevin Martin and wife Sheila, Bourbon, and Bob Martin and wife Regina, Fletcher; nine grandchildren, Michael Martin, St. Clair, Christie Starr and husband Joe, Sullivan, Heath Johnson, Festus, Jamie Beal and husband Kevin, Sullivan, Colby Johnson and wife Ashley, Blackwell, Justin Martin, Hermann, Sara Martin, Kyle Martin and wife Maribel, all of Sullivan, and Layne Martin, Fletcher; 11 great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Marie Martin, Washington; nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James "Jinx" Martin; her parents; and numerous brothers- and sisters-in-law.
Visitation was held from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Eaton Funeral Home, Sullivan. Funeral services followed at 3 p.m., with the Rev. Paul Telken officiating.
Burial was held at I.O.O.F. Memorial Cemetery, Sullivan.
Memorials to the Sullivan Library are appreciated.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 24, 2019