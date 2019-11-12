|
A funeral Mass for Rita Kuchem, 80, Washington, will be Thursday, Nov. 14, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Washington.
Burial will be private.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 3 to 7 p.m., with a parish rosary at 2:30 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Mrs. Kuchem died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
She is survived by two sons, Kirk Kuchem and wife Lynne, and Jeff Kuchem and wife Angel, all of Washington; one daughter, Lori Kimminau and husband Tom, Washington; one son-in-law, Dave Haberberger, Krakow; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 12, 2019