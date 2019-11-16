|
|
Rita Kuchem, nee Neier, 80, Washington, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
Rita, daughter of the late August Neier and wife Rose, nee Zwicke, was born Sept. 26, 1939, in Washington. She attended St. Francis Borgia Grade School and graduated from St. Francis Borgia High School. Rita was united in marriage to Leo Kuchem Sept. 27, 1958. The couple made their home in Washington, and four children were born to this union. Rita was employed from the age of 16 until her retirement at the Missourian Newspaper in various capacities, whether full time or part time. She was an active member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and was a lector at Masses. Rita also was involved in coordinating deliveries for Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed gardening, reading and sending cards for birthdays and anniversaries. While Rita was an active member of the community, what she loved most was spending time with her family, especially her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Rita is survived by two sons, Kirk Kuchem and wife Lynne, and Jeff Kuchem and wife Angel, all of Washington; one daughter, Lori Kimminau and husband Tom, Washington; one son-in-law, Dave Haberberger, Krakow; 11 grandchildren, Krista (Steve) Williams, Corey (Brittany) Kuchem, Ryan Kuchem, Kayla (Chris) Eckelkamp, Patrick Kimminau, Anthony (Rachel) Kuchem, Andrew (Julie) Kuchem, Casey and Nicholas Kuchem, Kate and Sam Haberberger; eight great-grandchildren, Johnathan, Joseph and Molly Williams, Caden, Emerson and Primrose Kuchem, Leo Eckelkamp and Gavin Kuchem; two sisters, Rosemary Wessel, Washington, and Virginia "Toody" Painter, Dutzow; one brother, Jim Neier, Washington; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Kuchem; her daughter, Jill Haberberger; one grandchild, Baby Angel Kuchem; and her siblings, Sister Marie Neier, Louise Poepsel, Bernice Dieckhaus, Clarence "Buddy" Neier, Leola Engemann and Norbert "Hans" Neier.
A funeral Mass was held Thursday, Nov. 14, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Washington, with the Rev. Mike Boehm, the Rev. Jim Theby and the Rev. Joe Wormek officiating.
Burial was private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Meals on Wheels or Our Lady of Lourdes Grade School (Dream Stream Center).
The Kuchem family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 16, 2019