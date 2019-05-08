Robert A. Brandt, 89, Pacific, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019.



Robert, son of the late Henry Brandt and wife Mary "Mae," nee Roth, was born Nov. 4, 1929, in Pacific. He was united in marriage to the late Lydia Wade Oct. 24, 1953, at Most Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Eureka.



Robert is survived by three daughters, Patty Brandt, Pacific, Sandy Bahr and husband Rick, Fenton, and Donna McDaniel and husband Harry Jr., Villa Ridge; three sisters, Rosemary Howard, Chandler, Ariz., Margie Phelan, and Ruth Miner and husband Carroll, all of Pacific; four grandchildren, Shannon Smith and husband Craig, Fenton, Nicole Gipperich and husband Dave, Pacific, Harry McDaniel III and wife Adrienne, Washington, and Stephanie Watts and husband Joe, Pacific; four great-grandchildren, Bear McDaniel, Tristan McDaniel, Olivia Watts and Addison Watts; other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Lydia "Millie" Brandt; his parents, Henry and Mae Brandt; and one sister, Norma Hoffman and husband Gib.



A Mass of Christian burial was held Tuesday, May 7, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Bridget's Catholic Church, Pacific, with interment in the church cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to a charity of donor's choice.



Arrangements were in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific. Published in The Missourian on May 8, 2019