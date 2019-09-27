|
A funeral service for Robert "Bob" Bunge, 76, New Haven, will be Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 10 a.m. at Ebenezer Lutheran Church, Leslie.
Burial will follow in the St. Francis Borgia Catholic Cemetery, Washington.
Visitation will be Monday, Sept. 30, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Mr. Bunge died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
He is survived by two sons, Robert Bunge and Richard Bunge and significant other Ruby, all of New Haven; one daughter, Rebecca Inman and husband Micheal, New Haven; two stepsons, Danny Kuenzel and wife Trish, Washington, and Jeff Kuenzel and wife Maria, Marthasville; one stepdaughter, Debbie Kuenzel, Marthasville; other relatives and many friends.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 27, 2019