A funeral service for Robert "Bob" Carmon, 67, Catawissa, will be Monday, April 15, at 11 a.m. at Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Cemetery, Pacific.
Visitation will be Sunday, April 14, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Carmon died Saturday, April 6, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Colleen Carmon, Catawissa; one son, Robert Eric Carmon and wife Justine, Troy; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 12, 2019
