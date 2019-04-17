Home

Robert Carmon


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Carmon Obituary
Robert "Bob" Carmon, 67, Catawissa, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019.

Bob was born Feb. 5, 1952, in St. Louis, to Wyman and Martha "Izetia," nee Maness, Carmon. Bob was married to Colleen Powley April 26, 1986, in St. Louis.

He is survived by his wife, Colleen; one son, Robert Eric Carmon and wife Justine, Troy; two sisters, JoAnn Bates, Pacific, and Betty McCormick and husband Bill, Ballwin; and two grandchildren, Ayden and Madelyn Carmon.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation was held Sunday, April 14, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.

A funeral service was held Monday, April 15, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Interment was in Sunset Memorial Cemetery, Pacific.

Arrangements were in care of Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 17, 2019
