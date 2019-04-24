Robert Elwood Owens, 73, Marthasville, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019, at his home.



Robert, son of the late George R. and Marie, nee Lammering, Owens, was born Jan. 26, 1946, in St. Louis. Robert was married to Mary Ann O'Daniel Nov. 8, 1969, in St. Louis. To this union, three children were born, Rob, Todd and Shaun. Robert served our country in the U.S. Army, from 1964 to 1967. After he was discharged from the Army, he began working in the heating and cooling industry, and continued his career for over 30 years. He loved being a husband, father and grandfather. Robert loved to spend time with his children and was a Boy Scout leader for many years, which he enjoyed very much. He loved to square dance with his wife. They were a part of the North County Swingers Club. Robert enjoyed living in Marthasville, where he lived for 32 years.



He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann; three children, Rob Owens and Carol Birdnow, Todd Owens and wife Amy, and Shaun Owens; four grandchildren, Annika, Trevor, Gavin and Lillian; three brothers, George Owens, John Owens and wife Nancy, and David Owens; one sister-in-law, Katherine Owens; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.



Robert was preceded in death by his parents, George and Marie, and one brother, Kenny Owens.



Visitation for Mr. Robert Owens will be held Wednesday, April 24, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Martin Funeral Home, 16137 S. Highway 47, Marthasville, MO 63357.



Funeral services will be held Thursday April 25, at 10 a.m., also at the funeral home.



Burial will follow at St. Paul's U.C.C. Cemetery, Marthasville.



Memorial donations are preferred to Heartland Hospice, in care of Martin Funeral Home, 510 East Main St., Warrenton, MO 63383.



Online condolences may be made at www.martinfuneral.net.



Arrangements are in care of Martin Funeral Home, Marthasville. Published in The Missourian on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary