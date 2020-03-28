|
|
Mr. Robert G. Aston Jr., 89, Marthasville, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at the Missouri Veterans Home, St. Louis.
Bob, son of the late Robert G. Aston and wife Inez Mae, nee Beck, was born March 22, 1931, in Truxton. Bob proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Bob worked for Marlen Gas Company for over 15 years, as a general manager. He also worked as the Warren County assessor for 13 years. Bob was married to Phyllis JoAnn Griffin Nov. 24, 1966, in Oglesville. They happily celebrated 53 years together. Bob was a very passionate St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan, and loved watching and going to games as often as he could. He also had a passion for farming. While in school, Bob was on the track team, where the team won third place at the Missouri State Track Meet in 1949. Bob and Phyllis enjoyed vacationing and traveling together. He enjoyed hanging out with his friends at Loretta's Place in Marthasville. He also had several hobbies, including golf, softball and bowling. He was a member of the Elks Lodge in Washington. Bob also enjoyed listening to country and bluegrass music, and playing bingo.
He is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis; three children, Robert G. Aston III and wife Leigh Anne, Kevin Aston and Todd Aston; two grandchildren, James and Jesse; one sister, Betty Throgmorton; one niece, Robin Hussey; one nephew, Darrell Throgmorton; other relatives and many friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Sr. and Inez, and one brother-in-law, John Throgmorton.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations for Bob Aston are preferred to the Veterans Home Recreation Department, in care of Martin Funeral Home, 510 E. Main St., Warrenton, MO 63383.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 28, 2020