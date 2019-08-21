|
Robert Henry "Bob" Holdmeyer, 90, Washington, passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, in Washington.
Bob was born Sept. 14, 1928, in Washington, to Robert G. Holdmeyer and wife Rosalie, nee Elbert. Bob received his education at St. Peter's Academy on Highway KK. He was united in marriage to Theola Hillermann Feb. 9, 1952, at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church in Washington. The couple made their home in Washington, and the marriage was blessed with five children.
Bob enjoyed a successful career as a machinist for McDonnell-Douglas, and then Boeing, until his retirement in 1993. He was a member of St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church and a fourth-degree member of Knights of Columbus Seisl Council 1121.
He is survived by one son, David Holdmeyer and wife Donna, Washington; four daughters, LouAnn Feldmann and husband Mark, Dutzow, Peggy Krampe and husband Paul, Washington, Judy Garrett and husband Jeff, Chesterfield, and Mary Kay von Brendel and significant other Tom "That Guy" Abbett, Lake Ozark; 12 grandchildren, Doug Holdmeyer and wife Robyn, Aaron Holdmeyer and wife Kaitlyn, Brian Holdmeyer (Kate), Christopher Holdmeyer, Nick Feldmann and wife Erin, Laura McDonald and husband Luke, Emily Krampe (Nathan Hirt), Daniel Krampe, Samuel Garrett, Ian von Brendel, Sydney von Brendel (Dylan), and Donovan von Brendel; nine great-grandchildren, Miles, Clara, Hugh, Lucy, Jolene, Mabel, Florence, Nora and Henry; other relatives and friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife; his parents, two sisters, Hazel Voss and Alice Holdmeyer; and two brothers, Odo Holdmeyer and Glenn Holdmeyer.
A funeral Mass was celebrated Saturday, Aug. 17, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, Washington, with the Rev. Tony Ritter officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in honor of Bob to St. Francis Borgia Grade School or the Washington Volunteer Fire Company.
The Holdmeyer family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 21, 2019