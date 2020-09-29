1/
Robert Hart Jr.
A private celebration of life for Robert "Bob" Hart Jr., 84, Lonedell, will be held at a later date.
A private inurnment will be held at Crestview Memorial Park, St. Clair.
Mr. Hart died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.
He is survived by four sons, Eric Hart, Eldon Hart, both of Oklahoma state, Randy Easley, Madera, Calif., and Codi Stephens, Lonedell; four daughters, Kim Hart, Cheryl Forsee and husband Marty, all of Gerald, Linda Stephens and husband Joe, and Paula Dell, all of Lonedell: other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.


Published in The Missourian on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
