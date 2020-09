Or Copy this URL to Share

A memorial service for Robert "Bob" Hellmann, 75, Washington, will be Saturday, Sept. 12, at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist-Gildehaus Catholic Church, Villa Ridge.

Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Mr. Hellmann died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.

He is survived by one daughter, Courtney Hellmann, Union; stepson, Phil Ricker, Holts Summit; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.



