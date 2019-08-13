|
A funeral Mass for Robert "Bob" Holdmeyer, 90, Washington, will be celebrated Saturday, Aug. 17, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Borgia Church, Washington.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held Friday, Aug. 16, from 4-8 p.m. at the Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington. A parish rosary will be prayed at 3:30 p.m.
Mr. Holdmeyer passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019.
He is survived by one son David Holdmeyer and wife Donna, Washington; four daughters, LouAnn Feldmann and husband Mark of Dutzow; Peggy Krampe and husband Paul, Washington; Judy Garrett and husband Jeff, Chesterfield; and Mary Kay von Brendel and significant other Tom Abbett, Climax Springs; many other relatives and friends.
The family is being served by the Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 13, 2019