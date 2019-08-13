Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oltmann Funeral Home
508 East 14th Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-9600
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Holdmeyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Bob" Holdmeyer

Send Flowers
Robert "Bob" Holdmeyer Obituary
A funeral Mass for Robert "Bob" Holdmeyer, 90, Washington, will be celebrated Saturday, Aug. 17, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Borgia Church, Washington.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held Friday, Aug. 16, from 4-8 p.m. at the Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington. A parish rosary will be prayed at 3:30 p.m.
Mr. Holdmeyer passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019.
He is survived by one son David Holdmeyer and wife Donna, Washington; four daughters, LouAnn Feldmann and husband Mark of Dutzow; Peggy Krampe and husband Paul, Washington; Judy Garrett and husband Jeff, Chesterfield; and Mary Kay von Brendel and significant other Tom Abbett, Climax Springs; many other relatives and friends.
The family is being served by the Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.