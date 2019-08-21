|
|
Robert J. Coy, 52, Chesterfield, passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
Robert, son of the late Robert G. Coy and wife Georgia, nee Stenger, and Sylvia Coy, was born May 12, 1967, in Belleville, Ill. Robbie was a wonderful, loving man with a great sense of humor. He contributed warmth, love, and compassion to all of those around him daily, especially his family and housemates. In his earlier years, he was an avid participant in Special Olympics. He had a passion for collecting watches and a love for pizza and chocolate cake.
Among his survivors are three siblings, Stephanie Voss and husband Clement, Pacific, Helen Halaska and husband David, Brookfield, Wis., and Lisa Gilbertson, Milwaukee, Wis.; nieces and nephews; Nicole (Ben), Jessica (Shawn), Carmen, Rory, Tony (Ann), Angela (Jeremy) and Jacob; and great-nieces and -nephews, Jeremy, Emily, Roman, Sophia, Abby, Jacob, Logan, Lillian, Annabelle, Mia, Jeran and Aria.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Becky Coy; and brother, E.J. Czechan.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Aug. 24, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific, with a memorial service beginning at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Louis ARC.
Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 21, 2019