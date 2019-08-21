The Missourian Obituaries
|
Nieburg-Vitt,Thiebes Funeral Home Inc
231 East Union St.
Pacific, MO 63069
(636) 257-2730
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home
Pacific, MO
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home
Pacific, MO
View Map
Robert J. Coy


1967 - 2019
Robert J. Coy Obituary
Robert J. Coy, 52, Chesterfield, passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.

Robert, son of the late Robert G. Coy and wife Georgia, nee Stenger, and Sylvia Coy, was born May 12, 1967, in Belleville, Ill. Robbie was a wonderful, loving man with a great sense of humor. He contributed warmth, love, and compassion to all of those around him daily, especially his family and housemates. In his earlier years, he was an avid participant in Special Olympics. He had a passion for collecting watches and a love for pizza and chocolate cake.

Among his survivors are three siblings, Stephanie Voss and husband Clement, Pacific, Helen Halaska and husband David, Brookfield, Wis., and Lisa Gilbertson, Milwaukee, Wis.; nieces and nephews; Nicole (Ben), Jessica (Shawn), Carmen, Rory, Tony (Ann), Angela (Jeremy) and Jacob; and great-nieces and -nephews, Jeremy, Emily, Roman, Sophia, Abby, Jacob, Logan, Lillian, Annabelle, Mia, Jeran and Aria.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Becky Coy; and brother, E.J. Czechan.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Aug. 24, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific, with a memorial service beginning at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Louis ARC.

Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 21, 2019
