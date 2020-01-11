|
|
Robert Joseph "Joe" Moritz, 75, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Mountain Home, Ark.
He was born May 16, 1944, in St. Louis, the son of Max and Florence VerPlancke Moritz. Joe was a U.S. Army veteran. He married Mary Ford June 13, 1964, in West Plains. Joe lived in Gamaliel, Ark., since 2005. He enjoyed karaoke.
Joe is survived by his wife, Mary Moritz, Gamaliel, Ark.; two daughters, Sheila Followell and Cindy Parker, both of Union; one son, Kenny (Kim) Moritz, Leslie; six grandchildren, Robert (Danielle) Branson, Shayna Mounts, Kurtis Moritz, Makayla Parker, Kenneth "Bubba" Moritz and Kaylee Moritz; five great-grandchildren, Bailey Mounts, Dezzirey Branson, Dylan Branson, Benjamin Branson and Austin Moritz; and one sister, Carol Roberts.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Jim Moritz.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 320 Executive Court, Suite 104, Little Rock, AR 72205. Sympathy cards to the family may be mailed to P.O. Box 1, Gamaliel, AR 72537.
Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Arrangements are in care of Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services, Mountain Home, Ark.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 11, 2020