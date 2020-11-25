Robert "Bob" John Nandor Sr., 82, Union, passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, one day after his 82nd birthday, at St. Clair Skilled Nursing Facility in St. Clair.



Bob Nandor Sr. was born in Gary, Ind., Oct. 29, 1938.



Survivors include his wife, Peggy Mae (Aimutis) Nandor, (March 1941), from Gary, Ind. Bob and Peggy were married at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Gary, Ind., in 1959. Bob Sr. worked his career as a bricklayer for the Inland Steel Co., and then worked a second career as a field service rep for Connors Industrials. Bob Nandor Sr., an only child, was preceded in death by his father, John Nandor, Gary, Ind., and mother, Margaret (Vozar) Nandor, then Hostetler, Whiting, Ind.



Bob Sr. and Peggy enjoyed retirement in Union since 2002. Bob and Peggy moved from Hobart, Ind., to be close to their only child, Robert "Bob" Nandor Jr., his wife, Sarah (Ferns) Nandor, and two grandchildren, Andrew Nandor and Aaron Nandor. Bob Sr. had one great-granddaughter, Cora Rose Nandor, of Andrew and Hannah (Philiph) Nandor.



Bob and Peggy enjoyed many activities in the greater St. Louis/Union area such as Immaculate Conception Parish in Union, golfing with friends, visiting Loan Elk Park, going to Cracker Barrel, and enjoying many, many family gatherings. Most notably, Bob Nandor Sr. was a devoted husband and caregiver to Peggy Nandor in their home and also at St. Clair Nursing facility, where he resided with her since 2019.



A memorial service will be held for Bob Sr. at Midlawn Funeral Home, 7280 Highway 47, Union, at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19. The service will be livestreamed for those who wish to participate remotely (livestream link TBD on the funeral home website). A Catholic Mass for Bob Sr. will be held the same morning at St. Alban Roe Church, Wildwood, at 8:30 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob Nandor Sr.'s honor to the St. Clair Nursing Facility Activities Department,^1035 Plaza Court North, St. Clair, MO 63077.



The Nandor family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, St. Clair.





