1/1
Robert J. Toben
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" John Toben, 88, Warrenton, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at his home with his family by his side.

Bob, son of the late Adolph and Esther, nee Mittendorf, Toben, was born Nov. 2, 1931, in Washington. Bob was married to Janice Ronsick Aug. 23, 1953, in Harrison, Ark. To this union, two children were born. They spent 67 wonderful years together. Bob worked as a butcher for over 40 years. He also was one of the original part-owners of the IGA grocery store in Warrenton. He was very active in the Warrenton community and was a charter member of the Warrenton Jaycees. He also was a charter member of the Big Red Booster Club at WHS and helped with the WHS Meat Judging Team. He served on the Warren County Ambulance Board for several years. Bob and Janice also were active members of Friedens United Church of Christ, where he served on the church council. Bob enjoyed traveling, photography and gardening.

He is survived by his loving wife, Janice; his children, Steve Toben and Kim Moreau and husband Derrick; five grandchildren, Nick Toben (Jessica), Kathleen Rockefeller (Willie), Katie Moreau, Angie Toben and Michael Moreau (Jill); eight great-grandchildren, Jack, Evan, Mia, Johnny, Margo, Patty, Annie and Charlie; two siblings, Richard Toben and Keith Toben; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Adolph and Esther; two siblings, Joan Engemann and Dorothy Schelich; and one daughter-in-law, Patricia Toben.

A memorial visitation for Bob Toben will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, from 10 a.m. to noon at Friedens U.C.C., Warrenton, with a memorial service at noon.

A private family burial will follow.

Memorial donations are preferred to Friedens U.C.C., in care of Martin Funeral Home, 510 East Main St., Warrenton, MO 63383.

Online condolences may be made at www.martinfuneral.net.

Arrangements are in care of Martin Funeral Home, Warrenton.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Friedens UCC
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Friedens UCC
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Martin Funeral Home - Warrenton
510 E Booneslick Rd
Warrenton, MO 63383
(636) 456-3316
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Martin Funeral Home - Warrenton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
September 28, 2020
I am so blessed to have called him “Uncle “ and I know he is at peace with his Heavenly Father. Sending so much love and prayers to my family and I wish I could be there.
Hannah Rees
Family
September 28, 2020
We are sorry for the loss of Bob, he and Janice have always been such an influence in my life.
Rich Buckner
Family
September 28, 2020
Such an amazing man! He will be missed greatly! Prayers to all him family! My love to Janice!
Nancy Butler
Friend
September 28, 2020
Our deepest sympathy and prayers to you and your family. Bob will be deeply missed by all who knew him. I will miss him coming into our shop for his annual rotate and balance and visiting with him while he waited, a smile was always on his face when he talked about his family.
Mary and Jon Brockfeld
Friend
September 27, 2020
So sorry for the family's loss. I remember when I would go to IGA and see him their.
Roxane Neeley
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved