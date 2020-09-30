Robert "Bob" John Toben, 88, Warrenton, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at his home with his family by his side.
Bob, son of the late Adolph and Esther, nee Mittendorf, Toben, was born Nov. 2, 1931, in Washington. Bob was married to Janice Ronsick Aug. 23, 1953, in Harrison, Ark. To this union, two children were born. They spent 67 wonderful years together. Bob worked as a butcher for over 40 years. He also was one of the original part-owners of the IGA grocery store in Warrenton. He was very active in the Warrenton community and was a charter member of the Warrenton Jaycees. He also was a charter member of the Big Red Booster Club at WHS and helped with the WHS Meat Judging Team. He served on the Warren County Ambulance Board for several years. Bob and Janice also were active members of Friedens United Church of Christ, where he served on the church council. Bob enjoyed traveling, photography and gardening.
He is survived by his loving wife, Janice; his children, Steve Toben and Kim Moreau and husband Derrick; five grandchildren, Nick Toben (Jessica), Kathleen Rockefeller (Willie), Katie Moreau, Angie Toben and Michael Moreau (Jill); eight great-grandchildren, Jack, Evan, Mia, Johnny, Margo, Patty, Annie and Charlie; two siblings, Richard Toben and Keith Toben; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Adolph and Esther; two siblings, Joan Engemann and Dorothy Schelich; and one daughter-in-law, Patricia Toben.
A memorial visitation for Bob Toben will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, from 10 a.m. to noon at Friedens U.C.C., Warrenton, with a memorial service at noon.
A private family burial will follow.
Memorial donations are preferred to Friedens U.C.C., in care of Martin Funeral Home, 510 East Main St., Warrenton, MO 63383.
Online condolences may be made at www.martinfuneral.net
Arrangements are in care of Martin Funeral Home, Warrenton.