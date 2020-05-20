|
|
Robert L. Heimos
- June 13, 1941 -
May 13, 2020 -
The Rev. Robert L. Heimos was a beloved family member and pastor serving the Catholic church for 39 years, most recently at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Washington. His quick and loving wit, creativity, faithfulness and optimism was reflected in everything he did, including writing hundreds of poems in recent years.
He joins his parents, Luella and Ervin Heimos, sister, Joyce Das, and brother-in-law, Kit Das, in eternal love.
He is survived by his nieces, Leena Das-Young and Sheela Das, nephew, Rob Das, and their spouses and children.
Services will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Washington, at a later date.
Published in The Missourian on May 20, 2020