Robert Louis Rettinghaus Sr., known to some as Bob, and to some as Red, 72, Union, formerly of St. Clair, departed this life Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Columbia.
Bob was born June 4, 1947, in Newton, Iowa, the son of Louis Henry Rettinghaus and wife Lucille Delee, nee Meyer. On Aug. 31, 1968, he was united in marriage to Toyea Lynn Fisher, and three children came to bless this union.
Bob was a Christian and member of Bethel Baptist Church in Lonedell. He was proud to have served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, entering Feb. 28, 1966, and receiving his honorable discharge Feb. 27, 1969. He was a member of V.F.W. Post 2482 in St. Clair. Bob was a truck driver by trade, and member and retiree of Teamsters Local 682 in St. Louis. He primarily drove lumber trucks throughout his career. He enjoyed working with wood and playing cards. Fishing was a favorite hobby, and he especially enjoyed taking his grandchildren on fishing trips, creating many great memories. He was an avid bowler and enjoyed bowling on leagues and socializing with friends. Traveling after he retired was another of his pastimes. What meant most to him was time spent with his family. The love they shared and many precious memories they created will be cherished by all.
Bob is survived by two sons, Robert L. Rettinghaus Jr., known to all as Rob, St. Clair, and Jason Rettinghaus and wife Adrianne, Wentzville; one daughter, Teresa Glaser, known to all as Teri, and husband Brad, New Haven; three sisters, Janice Jacobsma and husband Jake, Hospers, Iowa, Linda Rost and husband Gary, Lake Park, Iowa, and Shirley Kirkpatrick, Peel, Ark.; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers- and sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Toyea Rettinghaus; his parents, Louis and Lucille Rettinghaus; two brothers, Ronald and Richard Rettinghaus; and one grandchild, Hailey Rettinghaus.
Visitation was scheduled from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, and after 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Ben Kingston officiating.
Interment, with full military honors, will be in Crestview Memorial Park, St. Clair.
Memorials may be given to V.F.W. Post 2482, St. Clair.
The Rettinghaus family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 1, 2020