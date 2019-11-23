|
Robert L. Schneider, 84, Pacific, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in St. Louis.
Robert, son of the late Leo H. Schneider and wife Flora R., nee Heggemann, was born June 12, 1935. He was united in marriage to Beverly A. Mossinghoff Jan. 29, 1958, at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, in Jennings.
Robert is survived by his wife, Beverly Schneider, Pacific; five daughters, Mary Hayden, Arnold, Debbie Rumley and husband Bob, Gray Summit, Kathy McKinley and husband Rick, Arnold, Judy Hines and husband Roger, O'Fallon, and Sandy Williams and husband Mark, Eureka; two brothers, Cleon Schneider and wife Wanda, Pacific, and Dennis Schneider and wife Dixie, Washington; 10 grandchildren, Vincent II, Rick III, Ben, Daniel, Jonathan, Meghan, Zach, Lexi, Brianna and Lyssa; two great-grandsons, Jack and Leo; one brother-in-law, Gerald Mossinghoff and wife Jean, Arlington, Va.; other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and two siblings, JoAnn and Ronald Schneider.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, Nov. 23, at 10 a.m. at St. Bridget of Kildare Catholic Church, Pacific.
Interment will follow at the church cemetery.
Friends are invited to visit at Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific, Friday, Nov. 22, from 4 to 8 p.m.
Memorial donations are appreciated to the St. Bridget Scholarship Fund or the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
The Schneider family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 23, 2019