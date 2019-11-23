The Missourian Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nieburg-Vitt,Thiebes Funeral Home Inc
231 East Union St.
Pacific, MO 63069
(636) 257-2730
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nieburg-Vitt,Thiebes Funeral Home Inc
231 East Union St.
Pacific, MO 63069
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bridget of Kildare Catholic Church
Pacific, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Schneider
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. Schneider


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert L. Schneider Obituary
Robert L. Schneider, 84, Pacific, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in St. Louis.

Robert, son of the late Leo H. Schneider and wife Flora R., nee Heggemann, was born June 12, 1935. He was united in marriage to Beverly A. Mossinghoff Jan. 29, 1958, at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, in Jennings.

Robert is survived by his wife, Beverly Schneider, Pacific; five daughters, Mary Hayden, Arnold, Debbie Rumley and husband Bob, Gray Summit, Kathy McKinley and husband Rick, Arnold, Judy Hines and husband Roger, O'Fallon, and Sandy Williams and husband Mark, Eureka; two brothers, Cleon Schneider and wife Wanda, Pacific, and Dennis Schneider and wife Dixie, Washington; 10 grandchildren, Vincent II, Rick III, Ben, Daniel, Jonathan, Meghan, Zach, Lexi, Brianna and Lyssa; two great-grandsons, Jack and Leo; one brother-in-law, Gerald Mossinghoff and wife Jean, Arlington, Va.; other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and two siblings, JoAnn and Ronald Schneider.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, Nov. 23, at 10 a.m. at St. Bridget of Kildare Catholic Church, Pacific.

Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Friends are invited to visit at Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific, Friday, Nov. 22, from 4 to 8 p.m.

Memorial donations are appreciated to the St. Bridget Scholarship Fund or the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

The Schneider family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nieburg-Vitt,Thiebes Funeral Home Inc
Download Now