Robert Lueker, 74, Leslie, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019.



Bob, son of the late Hermann Lueker and wife Emma, nee Hartmann, was born July 1, 1944, in Beaufort. Bob graduated from Union High School in 1962. He was united in marriage to Patricia Boles in 1969, at Leslie Methodist Church, and the couple made their home in Leslie. Bob was employed as a diesel mechanic at Woody Bogler Trucking, Siedhoff Distributing, and retired in 2011 from Truck Centers International. He was a member of Leslie United Methodist Church. He enjoyed working on Corvettes and going to car shows. He was known to tell tall tales. Bob was best known for playing Santa Claus from the time he was 17 up until he became unable in 2012. He was Santa for many of the local schools and stores.



Bob is survived by his wife, Patricia Lueker; one daughter, Traci Storie and husband Brian, Leslie; one son, Adam Lueker and wife Felicia, Oakville; five grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Mildred Riley; and one brother, Allen Lueker.



A funeral service was held at 7 p.m. Monday, May 20, at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.



Burial was private.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the or Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis.



The Lueker family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union. Published in The Missourian on May 22, 2019