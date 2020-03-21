|
|
Longtime Nevada gaming executive, Robert "Bob" McMonigle, 75, died Sunday, March 15, 2020, following health complications due to recent accident-related injuries.
He was born March 24, 1944, in St. Louis, to Helen and O.R. McMonigle. Bob grew up in Washington, and obtained a B.S. degree in business administration from Southeast Missouri State College, Cape Girardeau. Bob began his business career with Readers Digest in New York City, and went on to work for Rolling Stone and Outside magazines, in circulation and marketing, and subsequently held various marketing management jobs in the magazine distribution industry, from 1979 to 1986. He then joined International Game Technology, where over a 17-year career, he saw the company go public and grow into one of the leading gaming manufacturers in the world. Following his departure from IGT, where he ultimately attained the position of executive vice president of corporate relations and North American sales, Bob worked with a number of prominent gaming companies. These included Aristocrat Gaming, Gardner Wells/AGT, Suzo Happ and others. Bob also helped create the Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers, and served as president of that organization.
Bob loved people, animals and the great outdoors. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. Bob was a longtime member of Spanish Trail Country Club and Southern Highlands Golf Club. Bob actively supported charities, including the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Nevada Cancer Institute and The Boys and Girls Clubs of America.
Bob's pleasures in life outside of his family included a properly poured Manhattan, Cuban cigars, new cars^and the company of a legion of friends.
He will be dearly missed by his wife, Joni; his daughter, Mari; his brother, Pat and wife Jeanne, Kansas City; many nieces and nephews; and those who shared the pleasure of his company over the years.
Bob was preceded in death by his sisters, Nancy McGhee, Montgomery, Ala., and Sharon Vaughn, Miami, Fla.
Due to the uncertainty of today's health crisis, no immediate services are planned, and a celebration of Bob's life will be held for friends and family at a more appropriate time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the Animal Foundation of Las Vegas, Heaven Can Wait Animal Society or a charity of donor's choice.
Published in The Missourian from Mar. 21 to Mar. 28, 2020