A funeral service for Robert Martinez, 84, Labadie, will be Monday, July 13, at 2 p.m. at Midlwan Funeral Home, Union.

Interment will be in Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.

Visitation will be Monday, from noon until the time of the service, at the funeral home.

Mr. Martinez died Sunday, July 5, 2020, in St. Clair.

He is survived by his son, Richard Bell and wife Mary, Lonedell; one daughter, Carmen Aranda, Superior, Colo.; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Midlwan Funeral Home, Union.





