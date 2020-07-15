Robert Martinez, 84, Labadie, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, in St. Clair.
On Nov. 2, 1935, Robert was born to the union of Ezequiel Martinez and Lucia (Gomez), in Aguilar, Colo. Robert was married to his first late wife, Ruby Martinez, Feb. 7, 1959, in Waynesville. On Sept. 18, 2004, Robert would marry again to the late Betty (Dueker), in Pacific.
Robert retired from the U.S. Army as a chief warrant officer after 40 years of dedicated service. Robert received several medals during his time in service. A few to mention are Meritorious Service, Army Commendation, Oak Leaf Clusters, Soldiers Medal, Air Medal, Bronze Star and the Purple Heart. He was a member of the American Legion in St. Clair. Robert enjoyed playing the guitar and harmonica. He also spent time woodworking. Robert loved spending time with his grandkids and being with his family.
He is survived by his son, Richard Bell and wife Mary, Lonedell; one daughter, Carmen Aranda, Superior, Colo.; two brothers, Stephen Martinez and Kello Martinez, both of Colorado state; two sisters, Irma Montez, Colorado state, and Teresa Kerr, Arizona state; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Ezequiel and Lucia Martinez; stepson, Stanley Bell; his first wife, Ruby Mayfield; and his second wife, Betty Martinez.
Visitation was held Monday, July 13, from noon to 2 p.m. at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union, with services at 2 p.m.
Interment was held at Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.
