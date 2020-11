Or Copy this URL to Share

A memorial service for Robert "Bob" Nandor Sr., 82, Union, will be held at a later date.

Mr. Nandor passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Washington.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Mae Nandor, Union; one son, Robert "Bob" Nandor and wife Sarah, Wildwood; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.

