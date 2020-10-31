- 1954 - 2020 -



Robert Stephen Fawe Jr., known as Bob, 66, St. Clair, passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his children, in Wisconsin, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, after a long battle with lung cancer.



Bob was born Sept. 16, 1954, in Worcester, Mass., son of Robert Stephen Fawe Sr. and wife Bernice, nee Gignilait; those who knew him loved his New England accent.



Bob was known for his servant's heart. He was a quiet, humble man and an avid reader. Bob was a devout member of his much-loved church, Holy Trinity Lutheran (LCMS) in St. Clair, where he served as a church elder and was actively involved in ministry efforts through the Spiritual Life Committee, along with building projects including the Christian Life Center and Daycare. Bob whole-heartedly believed in sharing God's love for us in Jesus. Before passing, he told his children, "There are opportunities our Lord gives us to tell others about Him. They're not always big moments, but they are there. All you have to do is speak."



Along with service to his church, Bob took great pride in serving his community, which he lovingly referred to as "his beloved St. Clair." He attempted to give back to the community in a variety of ways, including serving six years as chairman on the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Commission; a two-year appointment on the Industrial Development Authority (IDA) of St. Clair as secretary and treasurer; and was nominated for Citizen of the Year by the mayor.



Bob was a builder by trade and made his great legacy with his company, Fawe Construction, where he built his reputation on hard work, executing his craft with a level of perfectionism that frequently exhausted him, but that also caused him great joy, and provided homes and businesses for many clients who became like family for him. One of his favorite projects was the stage he built and donated in memory of his daughter, Kristen, to Orchard Park in St. Clair, a venue used for many community events.



Bob is survived by his children, Jason Fawe and wife Kayla, Kathryn Perz and husband Adam, Alison or "Sunny" and husband Ryan, and Twyla Kasper and husband Josh; eight grandchildren; nieces and nephews; great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Bernice Fawe; daughter, Kristen Fawe; brother, Scott Fawe; sisters, Sandra Nye and Debra Carlson; and granddaughter, Kaydence.



Funeral services celebrating Bob's life were held Friday, Oct. 30, at noon at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of services.



Interment was in Oddfellows Cemetery, Sullivan.



Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1500 S. Outer Road, St. Clair, MO 63077.



The family would like to extend thanks to Holy Trinity, the Horizon Hospice Care nurses and staff in Wisconsin, and Russell Colonial Funeral Home in St. Clair.



The family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.





