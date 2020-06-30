A funeral service for Robert "Bob" Schneider, 74, Marthasville, will be Friday, July 3, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Washington.

Burial will be in St. Peter's Cemetery, Washington.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 2, from 3 to 8 p.m. at the church.

Mr. Schneider died Sunday, June 28, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Julia Schneider, Marthasville; three sons, John Powers and wife Kathleen, Wildwood, Bob Schneider and wife Jennifer, Washington, and David Schneider and wife Anne, Washington; one daughter, Debbie Matlock and husband Dean, Marthasville; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.





