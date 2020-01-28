Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
(636) 629-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Smith

Send Flowers
Robert Smith Obituary
A funeral service for Robert Smith, 81, St. Clair, will be Friday, Jan. 31, at 11 a.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Burial will be in Crestview Memorial Park, St. Clair.
Visitation will be Friday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Smith died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Smith, nee Rutledge, St. Clair; one son, Robert Kelso and wife Tammy, St. Clair; three daughters, Vanessa Stiles, Festus, Cindi Woodcock and husband Todd, St. Clair, and Gina Penberthy and husband Blake, Sullivan; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -