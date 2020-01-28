|
A funeral service for Robert Smith, 81, St. Clair, will be Friday, Jan. 31, at 11 a.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Burial will be in Crestview Memorial Park, St. Clair.
Visitation will be Friday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Smith died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Smith, nee Rutledge, St. Clair; one son, Robert Kelso and wife Tammy, St. Clair; three daughters, Vanessa Stiles, Festus, Cindi Woodcock and husband Todd, St. Clair, and Gina Penberthy and husband Blake, Sullivan; other relatives and many friends.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 28, 2020