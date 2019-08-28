|
|
Robert "Bob" Tobben, 89, Washington, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Washington, surrounded by family and friends.
Bob was born Dec. 4, 1929, to Bernard Tobben and wife Agnes, nee Unnerstall. He attended St. Francis Borgia Grade School and High School. While in school, he worked as a pin setter at the bowling alley and also worked at Bocklage Clothing Store. He attended St. Louis University night school. Bob served in the U.S. Air Force for one year. He worked at Metropolitan Life for 12 years. While doing so, he met the love of his life, Mary Louise Suttmoeller, who remained the love of his life. He left there to pursue a career with State Farm Insurance. He worked there for 30 years, before retiring in 1995.
Bob coached his boys in various sports for many years and enjoyed every minute of it. He attended every game he could that his kids and grandkids played. Bob was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Washington, since its inception. He spent many hours working with the St. Vincent de Paul Society. He helped at church wherever and whenever they needed him. He was a lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus and a charter member of the Washington Jaycees. Bob also was park board president.
Bob is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Tobben; three children, Teresa Taylor and husband Randy, Affton, Steve Tobben, Washington, and Marty Tobben and special friend Susanne Riechmann, South County; four grandchildren, Marquita Tobben, Olivia Taylor, Jamie Tobben and Justin Tobben; one brother, Vern Tobben, Washington; two sisters, Arlene Zoellner, Washington, and Rita Struckhoff, St. Louis; one sister-in-law, Marlene Tobben, Washington; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his son, Thomas William; parents, Bernard and Agnes Tobben; his mother- and father-in-law, Olivia and Leonard Suttmoeller; two brothers, Leonard Tobben and Bill Tobben; one sister, Margaret Tobben; four brothers-in-law, Paul Zoellner, John Struckhoff, Leonard Suttmoeller Jr., and Cliff Suttmoeller; and two granddaughters, Lauren Elizabeth and Rachel Marie Taylor.
He was loved very much and will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be held Friday, Aug. 30, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, Aug. 31, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church.
Interment will be held in St. Francis Borgia Cemetery, Washington.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Our Lady of Lourdes Church or .
The Tobben family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 28, 2019