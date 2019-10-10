|
|
Robert W. Edwards, 59, Warrenton, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Connecticut.
Robert was born May 12, 1960, in Cape Girardeau, to Robert Eugene Edwards and Betty Jean Cutright Edwards. He graduated from Montgomery County R-II High School and worked over 22 years for Pretium Packing in Hermann.
Robert is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn Diehl Edwards, Warrenton; mother, Betty Jean Cutright Edwards, Montgomery City; three siblings, Jackie Mueller and husband Delbert, Cape Girardeau, Buck C. Edwards, and Robin Overkamp and husband Randy, all of Montgomery City; his loving children, Mandy Edwards Schweich, Hermann, Justin Edwards and wife Megan, Labadie, John Edwards, Washington, Lindsay Delaney and husband Phillip, Hermann, Katlin Edwards, Union, Crystal Smyth and husband Bobby, and Sara Lewis, all of Warrenton; nine grandchildren, Hailey, Alexa, Addison, Brendan, Kaylee, Betty, Aidan, Madison, and Korah; many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Eugene Edwards.
Robert enjoyed fishing, traveling, working with his hands, spending time outdoors, playing pool in his game room, and was an avid storyteller. He cherished being with his family the most.
Visitation was scheduled to be held Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 4 to 8 p.m., at Schlanker Funeral Home, Montgomery City.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Oct. 10, at 11 a.m., also at the funeral home, with the Rev. Delbert Mueller officiating.
Interment will follow at Montgomery City Cemetery, Montgomery City. Pallbearers include John Edwards, Justin Edwards, Phillip Delaney, Zack Brandhorst, Bobby Smyth and Lee Cutright. Honorary pallbearers include Buck Edwards, Brendan Schweich and Rocky Edwards.
Memorial contributions to Warren County Handicapped Services, in care of Schlanker Funeral Home, 207 Danville Road, Montgomery City, MO 63361 are preferred.
Condolences may be made to www.schlankerfuneralhome.com, Robert W. Edwards.
The family is being served by Schlanker Funeral Home, Montgomery City.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 10, 2019