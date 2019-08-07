|
Robert W. Miller, 69, Washington, passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019.
Robbie was born July 18, 1950, in Washington, to Billie Ruth, nee Strobel, and the late Wesley A. Miller. He was married to Peggy VanLeer Oct. 4, 1969, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Union. Robbie had a gregarious and mischievous spirit, and was always good for a story, a hug, or a good-natured ribbing. During high school, he enjoyed working at Modern Auto and Otto Funeral Home, and became an Eagle Scout and earned the esteemed God and Country Award. He found that the work at the funeral home suited him well, and he became part of the first class to graduate from the funeral service program at Forest Park Community College. As a newly licensed embalmer and funeral director, Robbie went to work at Lichtenberg Colonial Chapel in Washington, living upstairs with his wife, Peggy. After a few years, he transitioned to over-the-road trucking. He loved seeing the country from the cab and meeting interesting people along the way, first with Philipp Transit and later with Kellwood. During the mid-1970s, he returned to his original career as a funeral director and embalmer at Cedarvalley Memorial Chapel. He purchased the funeral home in 1988, changed the name to Miller Funeral Home, and was proud to open a new building on Jefferson Street in 1998, which was designed specifically to meet the special requirements of the families he served. During the 1993 flood, he volunteered to assist with the Missouri Funeral Directors Association Disaster Response Team to recover, identify and reinter remains that were displaced due to the flood in Hardin. Afterward, he joined FEMA's DMORT, Region 7 team and trained for response to disaster and mass casualty events. He was originally deployed to New York following Sept. 11, 2001, but their deployment was later recalled. During this time, he also served on Washington's Planning and Zoning Board, on many committees and projects with the Washington Rotary Club, exalted ruler of the Washington Elks Lodge and a member of the lodge's competitive ritual team. He also was a member of the Washington Boat Club, Hummingbird Club, V.F.W. Post 2661 Auxiliary, Masonic Lodge 251, and Sons of the American Legion. He was a lifelong member of St. Peter's United Church of Christ and served for many years on the cemetery board. Robbie retired in 2017 after a long career serving families and his community. Over the last few years, he loved the extra time he had with his grandchildren, at Mark Twain Lake, and working in his shed with Cody, his dog.
Robbie is survived by his wife, Peggy L. Miller, Washington; his mother, Billie Ruth Miller, Washington; two daughters, Amy Sanchez and husband Roman, Davie, Fla., and Julie Cowsert and husband Jeremy, Washington; one brother, Bill Miller and wife Kathy, Washington; seven grandchildren, Kelsie, Liana, Lynsie, Morgan, Alex, Macie and Reise; two sisters-in-law, Judy Rivara and husband Dominick, and Patsy Klenke and husband Allen, all of Union; members of the Rothschild Breakfast Club; his dog, Cody; other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Wesley A. Miller.
Visitation was held from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, 1206 Jefferson St., Washington, MO 63090.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter's United Church of Christ.
Interment will follow at the church cemetery.
Robbie was diagnosed at the age of 5 with type 1 juvenile diabetes. In his memory, his family would appreciate any donations be given to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
The Miller family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 7, 2019