Robert Yatroussis "Yatzee," 67, St. Clair, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Union, after a short illness.
Robert, son of Robert Kelley and Velma (Hanson), was born Sept. 15, 1952, in Hartford, Conn. As a young man, he served his country in the U.S. Navy, receiving an honorable discharge.
He was a member of Mercy Ministries, American Legion and the Elks Lodge, all in St. Clair. Robert was a people person and found joy in cooking for friends and family.
He is survived by his son, Michael Yatroussis and wife Caitlin, Spring Hill, Fla.; the love of his life, Susan Lowe, St. Clair; one sister, Debra Cater and husband Robert, Invernes, Fla.; one grandson, Carter Yatroussis; two nephews; one niece; three great-nephews; two great-nieces; one great-great-nephew; one great-great-niece; other relatives and many friends.
Robert was preceded in death by his father, Robert Kelley, and his mother, Velma Yatroussis.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Mercy Ministries, 2084 N. Commercial Ave., St. Clair, MO 63077, with Pastor David Godat officiating.
Memorial donations to the Elks Lodge in St. Clair are preferred.
Arrangements are in care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 18, 2019