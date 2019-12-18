The Missourian Obituaries
|
Services
Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
7280 Highway 47
Union, MO 63084
(636) 583-3722
Memorial service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
Mercy Ministries
2084 N. Commercial Ave.
St. Clair, MO
Robert Yatroussis


1952 - 2019
Robert Yatroussis "Yatzee," 67, St. Clair, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Union, after a short illness.

Robert, son of Robert Kelley and Velma (Hanson), was born Sept. 15, 1952, in Hartford, Conn. As a young man, he served his country in the U.S. Navy, receiving an honorable discharge.

He was a member of Mercy Ministries, American Legion and the Elks Lodge, all in St. Clair. Robert was a people person and found joy in cooking for friends and family.

He is survived by his son, Michael Yatroussis and wife Caitlin, Spring Hill, Fla.; the love of his life, Susan Lowe, St. Clair; one sister, Debra Cater and husband Robert, Invernes, Fla.; one grandson, Carter Yatroussis; two nephews; one niece; three great-nephews; two great-nieces; one great-great-nephew; one great-great-niece; other relatives and many friends.

Robert was preceded in death by his father, Robert Kelley, and his mother, Velma Yatroussis.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Mercy Ministries, 2084 N. Commercial Ave., St. Clair, MO 63077, with Pastor David Godat officiating.

Visit www.midlawn.com for an online register book.

Memorial donations to the Elks Lodge in St. Clair are preferred.

Arrangements are in care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 18, 2019
